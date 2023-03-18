Chaos ensued as PTI workers clash with police outside Islamabad judicial complex ahead of Imran Khan’s hearing

ISLAMABAD – Supporters of ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan again clashed with Islamabad police, this time at the Islamabad judicial complex ahead of Imran Khan’s physical appearance in the Toshakhana case.

Imran Khan and his convoy reached Islamabad to attend the hearing of the Toshakhana case in the judicial complex. The court even started the criminal case proceeding at 4pm, but the PTI chief still had not arrived.

Imran Khan’s legal team told the court that the former premier was at the gate of the complex while Judge said they would wait for a populist leader who is arriving with sea of people.

The chaos first erupted on Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway as the police used force against PTI workers who were accompanying a huge convoy, cops and anti riots forces resorted to shelling, which led to a chaotic situation.

Islamabad Police accused workers of the former ruling party of pelting stones at the forces, set a police picket on the blaze as well as fired tear gas shells at the personnel. Many policemen deployed for security were wounded due to stone pelting, he further claimed, calling on PTI workers to remain calm.

Let it be known that PTI chief Imran Khan earlier claimed that Sharif led government planned to arrest him as he made his way to a district and sessions court in Islamabad to appear before the court.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…