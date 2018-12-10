Changing world

Any sincere attempt to change our world in the new direction is always welcome. Such new efforts will definitely change the universe for the good reasons. How about “meddling” and “confusing”? A big no to such negative things! The incident of interference by Russia in the American elections held in 2016 has now become a turning point across the entire US.

What about the chemistry of Donald Trump? The fuss is in fact against the American President in particular. In my opinion, Trump often sends out positive vibes through his free and calm talk. This is what I have observed on the TV channels like CNN [In fact such positive vibes from Trump are good for the rest of the world – Remember, they are emanating from the head of the world’s richest country]. Then what is going on or what often goes wrong with Trump’s action and words? These aspects should be seriously analyzed so that a clear picture will come out of them sooner or later.

We are all talking about the world peace and the world order. It’s OK then. How about changing the world in a new way? This could be a lengthy process as such. The nations like Russia and the US should as mighty warriors come forward to set right the things in the world. Obviously enough, America should see the world with a farsighted view and it should keep on lending a helping hand to the international community, the East or the West, in the best interests of everyone. Finally on a lighter/positive side, the people in my native areas like Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari always talk about America.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

Share on: WhatsApp