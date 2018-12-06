Changing weather; experts urge efficient management of asthma, COPD

Staff Reporter

“Changes in weather have triggered suffering of asthma and COPD patients which can be controlled by creating awareness, right management and long-term treatment. Patients must ensure compliance and adherence to prescribed medication,” said leading pulmonologists.

Press briefing has been arranged by Pakistan Chest Society here, supported by GSK Pakistan to create awareness. President Pakistan Chest Society Punjab Prof. Khalid Waheed, Prof Ashraf Jamal, HOD Pulmonology Jinnah hospital and other seasoned pulmonologists and members of PCS spoke on the occasion.

They said, “Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) are two of the most common respiratory diseases in Pakistan, posing a serious challenge.” Highlighting disease burden, they said that according to WHO estimates, 235 million people suffer from asthma worldwide while COPD is affecting 210 million people worldwide. In Pakistan only more than 6.9 million people suffer from COPD. COPD is currently the leading cause of death in the world and is projected to be the 4th leading cause of death by 2030. Only last year, more than 3 million people died of COPD last year.

Globally, the COPD burden is projected to increase in coming decades because of continued exposure to COPD risk factors and aging of the population.

The experts said, “Asthma is a heterogeneous disease, usually characterized by chronic airway inflammation. It is defined by the history of respiratory symptoms such as wheeze, shortness of breath, chest tightness and cough that vary over time and in intensity, together with variable expiratory airflow limitation”.

Whereas, “COPD is characterized by persistent airflow limitation that is usually progressive and associated with an enhanced chronic inflammatory response in the airways and the lungs,” experts added.

Identifying the causes, they said, “There is a difference between causes of Asthma and COPD. The strongest risk factors for developing asthma are a combination of genetic predisposition with environmental exposure to inhaled substances and particles that may provoke allergic reactions or irritate the airways. On the other hand, smoking is the biggest cause of COPD,” they added.

They said that allergens that trigger asthma include indoor allergens, house dust mites in bedding, carpets and stuffed furniture, pollution and pet dander and outdoor allergens such as pollens and molds, tobacco smoke, chemical irritants in the workplace, urbanization and air pollution.

