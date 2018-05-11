Karachi, the business hub of Pakistan, is the city that incorporates people of not only different social classes but also of different ethnic backgrounds. As the influx of people from other provinces continues, all sorts of food outlets are mushrooming. While the demand for different food varieties is on the rise, the preferences of locals are also changing fast. The focus is shifting from local food chains to cafes and continental food points. The youth of the city prefer sitting in cafes and try food items that have a touch of western in them. The lavishing names of the dishes and the mouth-watering presentation are nonetheless tempting. Many cafes of the city have also fused food with video games and libraries as a strategy to appeal the young ones.

Looking over the Desi food, the emergence of numerous varieties of Parathtas and Chai have also added to the list. A large number of restaurants were established initially on superhighway to cater to the needs of commuters and truck/bus drivers. Now they are also serving as gang points of young adults. An important observation made of this new trend is that some of these outlets have branches within the city, but facilities on the superhighway attract a larger number of visitors. The prevailing culture of food blogging is another evidence of changing food culture. While people get the food of their choice at affordable price, resultants are making tons of money that encourages more people to open outlets offering eatables and promoting this new lifestyle

ANITA ATTAULLAH

Karachi

