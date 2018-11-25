Changing climate

Changing in weather patterns is called Climate Change. It’s a main issue of present time that is disturbing world in several ways. Its sources include greenhouse gases, burning of fossil fuels, deforestation, use of fertilizers etc. Many of these causes are due to human deeds. Humans are cutting down trees, burning fossil fuels and using fertilizers which increases greenhouse gases. Due to these anthropogenic actions, the ozone is also depleting. Pakistan’s greenhouse gases productions have doubled in the last two decades. On a global scale, Pakistan ranks 135th in per capita GHG emissions in the world. The major effect of climate change is global warming.

Melting glaciers and unusual rainfall increase flooding. There will be decreased river flows over time as glaciers remove. Freshwater accessibility is also likely to decrease which will lead to biodiversity loss. Pakistani population depends on agriculture for their food. Climate change decline crop yields which in turn will affect food production. If these changes keep on going, the risk of food shortage and food safety will keep on high. Recent studies show that Pakistan’s 22.8% land and 49.6% population is at threat due to land erosion and many epidemic diseases.

Trees should be planted. Energy should be used efficiently, switch off extra electricity buttons and plug out switches. Use Renewable and environment friendly power sources. The garbage should not be burned. Recycling is effective way to check carbon productions. Industrial waste should be handled carefully. Use of chemicals should be reduced. Media should spread awareness regarding the effects of climate change. So everybody should stand up, take a step together to combat climate changes to protect ourselves and the posterity.

SAIQA SHARIF

Rawalpindi

