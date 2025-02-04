Change that falls through

While the opposition pressed for a commitment from the government for a judicial probe into the May 9 violent protests, which knocked it out of the 2023 electoral race, the ruling party brushed aside the deadline. In this way, the talks to ease tensions and clear the way for structural reforms, desperately needed to pull the economy out of decades-long stagnation, have fallen apart after three rounds of reluctant huddles.

Don’t lose your head trying to figure out which side of the divide is to blame. If anything is to be blamed, it’s the entrenched instinct of the ruling elite, propped up since the colonial era, to hold on to their grip on power and keep ruling the roost. Pakistan’s political landscape is trapped in a perpetual cycle where power is passed around among a few elite families. These families dominate both politics and the economy, ensuring that whether under dictatorship or democracy, they remain at the top.

The elite’s control over the economy is visible in how infrastructure projects are funded and managed. Loans are often taken to keep these projects afloat, trapping the country in a debt cycle and worsening its economic struggles. The lack of transparency and accountability in these projects also creates ample room for corruption and nepotism.

The blue book follows the same script: interest rates are pushed up to tackle inflation, the currency is devalued to fix trade deficits and loans are taken out to fund infrastructure. Tax policies keep the wealthy off the hook, concentrating wealth at the top. Governance isn’t about reform or public welfare but maintaining the status quo. Corruption, nepotism and oppression are deeply ingrained, with loyalty outweighing competence. Taxation is structured to leave the rich untouched, while the poor and middle class carry the burden, with 98% of Pakistanis excluded from the tax base.

When this elite-driven system hits a wall, someone from within the same class steps up with promises of change and the people buy into it. Protests, marches and movements pick up steam, only for the cycle to kick off again. Once in power, these so-called reformers lock themselves in, leaving the public waiting for another saviour. PTI rose with cries for change but fell back into the same old pattern. Similarly, PPP started with socialist ideals but ended up backing feudal interests, while PML-N shifted from dictatorship to capitalist defence.

Despite democracy’s return over three decades ago, Pakistan remains stuck in a colonial-era mindset. The tax system shields the elite, the criminal code remains unchanged and local governments remain paralyzed. Even when the courts intervene, they only force through half-measures that leave things as they are.

This vicious cycle—elite dominance, fabricated crises and empty promises of change— remains unchecked, denying power and resources to the grassroots. Economic revival, political stability and national sovereignty hinge on breaking free from this cycle. Until then, Pakistan will remain trapped under its ruling elite’s grip, with democracy serving as little more than a theatrical performance.

—The writer is a political analyst, based in Islamabad.

