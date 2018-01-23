Change should be through political means: DG ISPR

No threat to democracy

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Monday that there is no danger to democracy as long as the fruit of democracy reach the people.

Speaking on a private news channel, Ghafoor said the army chief has also said that he believes in the supremacy of the Constitution and the law, adding that Senate elections will be conducted by the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Army has no role in them.

“This is third consecutive elected parliament which is completing its term. Whatever changes took place in the last 15 years, happened through a political process.”

“For the first time in history, the army chief went to the Senate, paying respect to democracy and the army chief has always said he believes in the Constitution and the rule of law which has to be supreme,” added Ghafoor.

The Army spokesman further stated that change in the country should be through political means. In regards to the upcoming general elections, the military spokesman said that the Army will follow all instructions, within the limits of the Constitution, pertaining to elections.

Speaking about the recent terror attacks in Afghanistan,he said it is wrong to say that the Haqqani network and other groups conduct attacks in Afghanistan from Pakistan. The statement by the Army’s spokesperson comes after Pakistan rejected the “knee-jerk allegations” by some Afghan circles of the attack on Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul.

Maj Gen Ghafoor reiterated that the country is fighting the war against terror and the attack was carried out by forces present in Afghanistan.

He added, referencing the continued ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control, that Indian aggression is aimed at diverting Pakistan’s attention from the ongoing war on terror.

Ghafoor further said that the ongoing freedom movement in Indian-occupied Kashmir was getting out of India’s control.

The director-general of ISPR stated that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also visited the LoC on Monday and the country has responded and will continue to respond to any Indian misadventure. He further stated that the aim of ceasefire violations by India is to divert the world’s attention from IoK.

Earlier, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had said that Pakistan has restored peace on its soil and now Afghanistan will also have to do so.

“Fighting war against terrorism was a difficult phase, however, we restored peace on our side and now Afghanistan will have to do so.”

In October, the Army spokesman had said that the armed forces pose no threat to democracy in Pakistan.