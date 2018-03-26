Change Parade venue

Just days ago, I missed my regular university day and marked absent due to traffic block for the “celebration” of Pakistan Day. Rehearsal on the eve of Pakistan Day and resultant traffic jam are usual every year but this time it caught my attention and I am sure I am not the only one suffering this time. The rehearsal of that parade results in choking of twin cities for 6-7 days and throw life of thousands of people out of gear. And all this suffering is for 4-5 hours of a parade in which general public is not allowed to participate at any cost!

I am not against National Day Parade but holding of such a show at a thoroughfare should be avoided; instead it should be held at some isolated place around Islamabad or Rawalpindi because those for whom it is organized can reach there with comfort as they have all the necessary resources. It should not affect normal life anyway. If it is held at the same venue, then general public should also be allowed to participate because Pakistan belongs to all and not to a selected group of people.

ZAINAB ALI

Islamabad

