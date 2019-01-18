Change of robes at SC

JUSTICE Saqib Nisar has doffed his robe as Chief Justice of Pakistan and as already announced the senior-most judge of the apex court Justice Asif Saeed Khosa would be the next CJP, who will take oath at a ceremony today (Friday). This brings to the close a significant chapter of the judicial history of the country and might prove beginning of a new one.

The tenure of the outgoing Chief Justice would remain topic of discussion for a long time because of the extreme kind of judicial activism introduced by him and some of the high profile judgments that brought about far-reaching changes in the domains of politics and economy. His intentions might have been pious but the end-result of some of the judicial interventions witnessed during his period has not gone well with the system that seems to have been badly shaken. Apart from the political coup that the country saw due to judicial activism, there have been actions that were interpreted by legal experts as infringement upon powers and domains of other pillars of the State. It was interesting to note that even Minister for Information and Broadcasting of the Government, which has been, otherwise, highly appreciative of the judicial interventions, was compelled to urge the courts to avoid giving decisions on matters purely of administrative nature. This is quite relevant observation and hopefully the new Chief Justice, who is seen as an upright and far-sighted personality, would ensure that the principle of trichotomy of powers would be strictly upheld in all circumstances. It has also been observed that the country has lost several important trade and business related cases in international courts because of judicial interventions at home. Analysts also believe that frequent and rampant interventions have frightened bureaucracy and the leadership and they are not willing to make even due decisions for fear of their reputation and career. Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is appreciably not fond of publicity and it is said he speaks less and only through his actions and judgments which is considered hallmark of a fair-minded judge. Though he has just eleven months at his disposal but given the wide and rich experience, background and insight, he can definitely put the judiciary on a path that leads to speedy and inexpensive dispensation of justice, which remains a dream even after seven decades of independence.

Share on: WhatsApp