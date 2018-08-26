Change of mindset to herald real change

FEED BACK

Zaheer Bhatti

Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan on Sunday 19 August the very next day of taking oath of Office addressed the nation in an unconventional unscripted manner. As he covered virtually all aspects of the challenges his Government would face and broadly hinted at the direction which most of his Cabinet Ministers the very next day looked like setting in motion to translate. It was no surprise that the Opposition found all kinds of faults expecting a comprehensive roadmap and miracles in his maiden speech in office. One hopes nevertheless that his Government will not reject criticism from the Opposition out of hand, and will have the capacity to absorb and dispassionately analyze whatever is thrown back at him.

In emphasizing the financial crunch faced by the nation in his speech, the Prime Minister while setting his own symbolic example of austerity, he perhaps was not aware that his declaration of getting the 80 odd expensive cars parked in the PM’s House auctioned, pre-supposes that the Cabinet Division has at its disposal the required fleet for visiting foreign dignitaries as was previously the case. He hinted at measures to cut expenses which are largely dependent on individuals and performance of other institutions which will take time to materialize, whereas the country’s financial situation required a surgical operation with immediate and sizeable impact; something he could himself accomplish with a stroke of his pen.

He clearly missed out clamping an immediate Economic Emergency and ban on import of all luxury items including cars, cosmetics, garments, beetle leaf and nuts, tea leaf, cigarettes and other consumables without which Pakistan can and should do, except those already paid for. The Government must affect drastic cuts in its non-development expenses by rightsizing public sector Departments and Corporations and doing away with daily wage and contractual political appointments. It must scrap all IPP contracts if the private power producers refuse to bring down their tariffs and provide relief to the consumer.

But contrary to Imran Khan’s pledge of lifting up the underprivileged, his leading Ministers have been sermonizing on the misdeeds of past rulers and warning the nation to be ready for difficult decisions ahead, as if the common man had been doing anything but tightening their belts all these years.

Two decisions made by Imran Khan’s first Cabinet meeting run at cross purposes to his goals and declared objectives. The first one; freezing accounts of those non-filers with a balance beyond one crore rupees which is no sizeable amount considering its highly depreciated value and the multiple taxation of the common man at source anyway, is a patently coercive method in preference to facilitating and encouraging new filers who had largely stayed away because of heavy and unrealistic tax slabs; add to it the scary prospect that the step threatens to discourage overseas Pakistanis sending in money which will further deplete Pakistan’s national reserves. This again cuts across the Prime Minister himself urging Overseas Pakistanis to send in more remittances which he would protect.

A further suggestion flowing from the feed-back this scribe keeps receiving from the public is that in order to register immediate broadening of the National Tax Base, the already announced lowering of tax slab be made applicable to Tax Returns for the year 2017-18 instead of effective 1st of July 2018 which rather than provide instant relief to the new filer, defers it for a further whole year. While urging review of the decision, the FBR indeed needs a complete overhaul and a change in its approach and mindset.

The other decision of the Cabinet in placing Nawaz Sharif and Maryam on Exit Control and moving to attach their overseas properties is patently vindictive. In view of the fact that both of them returned from abroad after conviction to honour the Court verdict against them, the decision smacks of political victimization contrary to Imran’s declared intent; more so when appeals of the convicted father and daughter against the judgment were still pending in the Court of Law. And since the decision directly relates to the portfolio of Interior Minister retained by the Prime Minister, it directly reflects on his own credentials.

By all means bring back absconders like Ishaq Dar and seek extradition of Nawaz sons, but how can your Cabinet close its eyes on absconders like Gen. Pervez Musharraf and Hussain Haqqani evading trials for treason! Surely, you cannot expect to make progress on your noble objectives by double standards and impulsive decisions.

One admirable decision made by the PM though, is on his personal forte of Cricket in nominating Ehsan Mani subject to approval by the PCB Board of Governors, as President of the Pakistan Cricket Board after Najam Sethi stepped down seeing the writing on the wall after 25th of July. With the 35 punctures of his last interim Government stint still following Sethi, there could indeed not have been a better choice than Ehsan Mani who as former Head of the International Cricket Council (ICC) served as a true ambassador of the game; one who had brought recognition and respect for Pakistan with his impeccable management of the sport in the past.

There is so much of overhauling required in the Management and structure of the game of Cricket in Pakistan as indeed in various other sports and spheres of public life, that this scribe will continue to perform as the uninvited Ombudsman over Government direction and performance. But together with the contemplated changes by the Prime Minister on the national scene, there needs to be a change in the overall mindset of the Civil and Military Establishment as well as the new Government and the entire opposition in order to herald a real change. Imran vowed to get the green Pakistani Passport respected but that will happen only when everyone starts to believe in the glorious destiny of this nation and gels together to reach it.

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.

