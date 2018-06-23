Change of horses in Kashmir makes little impact: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

Chairman Hurriyat (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said that New Delhi is directly ruling Kashmir since 1947 and its change of face won’t make any difference unless there is a change of policy.

Mirwaiz made the remarks during Awami Action Committee’s 55th raising day at Mirwaiz Manzil in Downtown Srinagar today.

He said the only approach New Delhi is following in Kashmir is “jackboot” approach, however, it can’t be successful as the policy will create more “anger, resentment and hate against the State.”

“AAC 55th RasingDay,at MirwaizManzil,since 1947 every policy of running and ruling #Kashmir has been made and implemented directly by #NewDelhi change of face does not make any difference unless their is change of policy,” Mirwaiz wrote on his Twitter handle.

“In any case Kashmir being a police state JackBoot approach is the only policy implemented by Govt of India,they need to remember the more they kill,maim and blind Kashmiris the more anger resentment and hate against the State will increase,” he said.—GK