Change of guards ceremony held at Iqbal’s Mausoleum

Staff Reporter

On the occasion of 78th Paskistan-day, a graceful change of guards ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal with zeal and zest, here on Friday.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) assumed ceremonial guards duties with traditional and enthusiasm at the mausoleum of the East Poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Air Cdre Syed Sabahat Hassan was the chief guest on the occasion, he reviewed the activities of PAF contingent and laid a floral wreath over the great philosopher poet’s grave and offered Fateha. An impressive flag lowering ceremony was held at Wagah Border here on Friday, which was witnessed by a sizeable number of people.

The flag lowering ceremony is a routine practice. People from all walks of life visited the Wagah border to attend the ceremony and express love with their motherland.

The air echoed with the slogans of ‘Allahu Akbar’ ‘Ya Rasool Allah (PBUH)’ ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and ‘Jevay Jevay Pakistan’.

Most of the people especially children were dressed in green and white coloured clothes in accordance with the celebrations of the 78th Resolution Day of Pakistan. They were also carrying national flags and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Pakistan. The nation on Friday celebrated the Pakistan Day across the country with zeal and zest.

Special programmes and seminars were organised by different organisations to mark the day in the provincial capital like in the other cities of the country.

The day was dawn with 21-gun salute in the city, while national flag was hoisted at all government buildings and departments.

Several buildings including Railway station, Wapda House and Provincial Assembly building were decorated with lights and colourful buntings to mark the national day. The national flag was hoisted atop Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry building on Friday to mark the 78th Pakistan Resolution Day.

Chamber’s President Malik Tahir Javed along with executive committees members and representatives of trade and industry raised the flag to the mast.

Speaking on the occasion, the LCCI President congratulated the whole nation on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan-Day.