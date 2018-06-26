Change of guard in IoK does not matter: Shabbir

New Delhi

Illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP), Shabbir Ahmad Shah has said that the change of guard in Kashmir does not matter because faces are being changed by New Delhi after intervals.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a statement issued from New Delhi’s Tihar jail said that the people of Kashmir were continuously deprived of their right to self-determination as guaranteed to them by the world community. He said New Delhi has been using Sheikhs, Bakhshis, Sadiqs, Qasims, Abdullahs and Muftis to hoodwink people so if some new face emerges in future that should not surprise the people.

The family members, after visiting Shabbir Shah at Tihar jail, are seriously worried about his drastic weight loss. The better half of Shabbir Shah had gone to meet him along with her two daughters.

She informed the party that for the first time they were allowed to meet Shah sahib face to face in a room and on seeing him after a long gap she and her both the daughters were shocked to see Shah sahib as he has gone very weak.

The family informed the party that Shabbir Shah’s health has drastically worsened which has really disturbed them.—KMS