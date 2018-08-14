Change of guard ceremony held at Iqbal’s masoleum

LAHORE : A prestigious change of guard ceremony was held on Tuesday at mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal in connection with the 71st Independence Day of Pakistan.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army assumed the guard duties at the Mazar-e-Iqbal.

Marching to the band tunes, the contingent of Pak Army took positions at the four corners of the Mazar.

Simultaneously, Rangers were ceremoniously moved out by the officer-in-charge.

The ceremonial guard mounting was followed by floral wreath laying at the Mazar of Allama Iqbal by GOC Lahore Major General Shahid Mehmood to pay homage to the National poet.

He also offered Fateha and recorded his impression in the visitors’ book.

Share on: WhatsApp