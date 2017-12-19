Change must come from within

Finally, Supreme Court has announced a long-awaited decision regarding Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen’s disqualification case, on December 15. Jahangir Tareen was disqualified, while Imran Khan managed to save his seat. On one hand, this is the triumph of PTI, as the party leader maintained his credibility; on the other hand, it is the defeat of PTI as this party has lost an important wicket. Imran Khan provided money trail proofs regarding Bani Gala property successfully to the Court. Court declared him clear regarding Bani Gala case but ordered Election Commission of Pakistan to investigate foreign funding case of Imran Khan.

After Court’s verdict, Imran Khan got rid of the Damocles Sword {disqualification} hanging over his head. The action remains to be seen in the case of foreign funding by the Election Commission of Pakistan. But for the time being, Imran Khan has heaved a sigh of relief.

Before asking others about the revealing of assets, Imran Khan should check his party leader’s assets and sources of finances. Imran Khan has always chanted the slogan of change. The change comes from within. Imran Khan should bring positive change inside the party at first. Moreover, before letting anyone join PTI, Khan should check his/her entire political record so that no one can raise fingers at any member of the Party. Imran Khan must keep a vigilant eye inside PTI in order to maintain Party’s integrity in future.

RIAZ AHMED

Dadu

