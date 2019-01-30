Change in Sindh due in month of March

Karachi

General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil has said that a change is due in Sindh in the month of March, but it is yet to been if it is a long march or a short march. Addressing a press conference outside the Sindh Assembly here Wednesday, Haleem Adil said that Junior Zardari has threatened of a long march. He said when these people would go to streets, the people of Sindh would surely demand from them why they have destroyed the province.

The PTI leader said that we have seen that a ‘prince’ went to visit a hospital in a convoy of 30 vehicles. He said Gambat Institute of Medical and Health Sciences is a hospital, which is getting billions of rupees from the taxpayers’ money. He said modern machinery is purchased for it but there is no trained staff to run it. He said that in the first liver transplant surgery here both the patient and his donor died. He said there are six beds on which as per record 50 patients are treated daily. He said the doors of hospital were closed to patient during the visit of the prince.—INP

