Changan raises prices by up to Rs1lac after GST hike

KARACHI – Master Changan Motors Limited (MSML) has jacked up the price of various models up to Rs100,000 from, citing uncertain economic conditions.

The carmaker flagged tax rate hike as a key reason for the price increase.

After a surge of Rs30,000, the new price of Alsvin 1.3 Comfort Manual is Rs3,929,000 and as compared to Rs3,899,000. The price of Alsvin 1.5 Comfort DCT has been raised to Rs4,239,000, up by Rs40,000.

Alsvin 1.5 Lumiere DCT saw the biggest hike of Rs0.1million.

Models Old Prices New Prices Price Difference Alsvin 1.3 Comfort Manual 3,899,000 3,929,000 30,000 Alsvin 1.5 Comfort DCT 4,199,000 4,239,000 40,000 Alsvin 1.5 Lumiere DCT 4,499,000 4,599,000 100,000 Oshan X7 Comfort 7,999,000 8,069,000 70,000 Oshan X7 FutureSense 8,599,000 8,679,000 80,000 Karvaan 2,749,000 2,779,000 30,000 Karvaan Plus 2,899,000 2,929,000 30,000

The carmaker announced a hike amid ongoing trend as several auto giants including Honda, Toyota, and Suzuki increased prices multiple times.

Last month, the company claimed to become Pakistan’s biggest car company by sales volume, other than Big3.