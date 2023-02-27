Changan raises prices by up to Rs1lac after GST hike

By
Junaid Usman
-
27

KARACHI – Master Changan Motors Limited (MSML) has jacked up the price of various models up to Rs100,000 from, citing uncertain economic conditions.

The carmaker flagged tax rate hike as a key reason for the price increase.

After a surge of Rs30,000, the new price of Alsvin 1.3 Comfort Manual is Rs3,929,000 and as compared to Rs3,899,000. The price of Alsvin 1.5 Comfort DCT has been raised to Rs4,239,000, up by Rs40,000.

Alsvin 1.5 Lumiere DCT saw the biggest hike of Rs0.1million.

ModelsOld PricesNew PricesPrice Difference
Alsvin 1.3 Comfort Manual

 

3,899,000

 

3,929,000

 

30,000
Alsvin 1.5 Comfort DCT

 

4,199,000

 

4,239,00040,000
Alsvin 1.5 Lumiere DCT

 

4,499,000

 

4,599,000100,000
Oshan X7 Comfort

 

7,999,000

 

8,069,000

 

70,000
Oshan X7 FutureSense

 

8,599,000

 

8,679,000

 

80,000
Karvaan2,749,000

 

2,779,000

 

30,000
Karvaan Plus

 

2,899,000

 

2,929,000

 

30,000

 

The carmaker announced a hike amid ongoing trend as several auto giants including Honda, Toyota, and Suzuki increased prices multiple times.

Last month, the company claimed to become Pakistan’s biggest car company by sales volume, other than Big3.

 

