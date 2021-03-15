Changan CX7OT, new SUV coming to Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Changan CX70T is a forthcoming seven-seater SUV. The Changan CX70T SUV, which is a well-known vehicle in China, has now been unveiled by the manufacturer.

A 1.5L “BlueCore” turbocharged and direct-injected inline-4 engine with 147 HP and 230 Nm of torque will fuel the SUV. The 6-speed automatic transmission is mated to the engine.

The Changan CX70T’s has a fair appearance, with 17-inch alloy wheels, pleasing dimensions, and uneven plastic body cladding that gives the SUV a macho appearance.

The SUV’s interior paint, construction, and materials are also of high quality. There is plenty of head and leg space inside. The SUV’s third row is rarely used

and is best for children.

Cruise control, steering wheel-mounted buttons, a large infotainment device, LCD trip meter, high-quality leather seats, push-button ignition, digital climate control, keyless entry, a backup camera, parking sensors, ABS, stability control, six airbags, front and back crumple zones, and many more are included as standard features on the CX70T.

It is expected that the company will not disappoint with the pricing of its first SUV in Pakistan, considering the low prices of Changan Alsvin variants.