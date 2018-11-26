Changan Bahawalpur Motors inaugurated to facilitate urban, rural areas

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

In order to facilitate urban and rural areas of Bahawalpur region, Master Motors Ltd, a joint venture partner with Changan International, has officially inaugurated its new dealership, Changan Bahawalpur Motors.

At the launching ceremony Changan, range of light commercial vehicles were displayed including M-9 Pick-up which has a 1-Ton payload and 9×5 feet deck capacity with category best 68 HP 1000cc powerful C10 engine. Karvaan Van which is the said to be the most beautiful and modern 1000 CC van in this category features with powerful Dual AC and7 high quality fabric seats.

“Changan Bahawalpur will serve customers and strive for becoming one of the best dealerships for providing sales and parts to its customers. Our aim is to make sure parts are available across the country to facilitate the needs of our customers,” said Danial Malik, CEO Master Motors Ltd.

The company plans to offer an exciting range of Passenger vehicles, SUVs, MPVs and LCVs with a nationwide after sales service. “We have initiated dealerships in Lahore and now in Bahawalpur. In the coming months we plan to expand to major cities such as Multan which will be our flagship 3S dealerships announced in a recent groundbreaking ceremony and other cities as per Changan network strategy,” added Danial.

“Product quality of Changan vehicles are refined and much more superior as compared to the competition in the light commercial vehicle segment, the engine is also powerfulthan its rivals.

I am confident Changan will mark a new dawn in the automotive industry of Pakistan and is destined to become the best automobile company of Pakistan in the near future”, said Mr. HassanIqbal, CEO, Changan Bahawalpur Motors.

