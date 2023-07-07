Changan Alsvin is one of the latest compact sedans produced by a Chinese automaker. The car is designed to be an affordable vehicle, offering good value for money.

Built with a modern and sleek exterior, the car offers perfect aesthetics while on point interior provides a comfortable and spacious cabin for both the driver and passengers.

Alsvin comes with a range of several engine options, including petrol and diesel variants which offer a balance between fuel efficiency and power for daily commutes. Alsvin is loaded with several safety features, such as airbags, ABS braking, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, and stability control systems, for safe driving experience.

In July, Master Changan Motors Limited has comes with a discount offer for Alsvin and a discount of Rs 120,000 is being offered. The Changan Alsvin Lumiere variant can be availed at special price from the flagship variant.

Changan Alsvin models in Pakistan

Changan Alsvin MT Comfort

Changan Alsvin DCT Comfort

Changan Alsvin Lumiere

Changan Alsvin Latest Price in Pakistan