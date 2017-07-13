Chandimal, Tharanga to captain Sri Lanka

Mathews resigns after Zimbabwe humiliation

Colombo

Sri Lanka appointed two new captains Wednesday to replace Angelo Mathews, who resigned after his side’s humiliating home series defeat to bottom-ranked Zimbabwe. Dinesh Chandimal will lead the Test side while Upul Tharanga will captain in limited-overs matches, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said. The reshuffle caps a turbulent period for the beleaguered Sri Lankan side, whose loss to Zimbabwe followed a fitness and coaching crisis and an early departure from the Champions Trophy. “Mathews tendered his resignation a short while ago this morning,” said SLC chief Thilanga Sumathipala said. “We want to regroup and restructure and move forward.”

Mathews said he took the blame for Sri Lanka’s recent woes, and was making room so his successor could prepare the side for the World Cup in 2019. “There were times when I wanted to step down, but I did not want to let the team down at that time because there were no replacements as such,” he told reporters. “But I feel this is the right time. The team’s interests supercede my interests. My honest opinion is that there are candidates who can take over the reins.” Mathews bore the brunt of the criticism levelled at Sri Lanka’s cricketers in the aftermath of their 3-2 series loss at home to minnows Zimbabwe on Monday.—AFP