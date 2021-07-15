Chances of rain, thunderstorm today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

The minimum and maximum temperatures were expected to remain from 28 to 30 degree centigrade and 35 to 37 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Thunderstorm/rain were likely to occur at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Sh. Banazirabad& Larkana divisions, while hot and humid condition with chances of Thunderstorm/rain in Karachi division.

Rain, wind with thunder-storm with isolated moderate to heavy falls at times were likely to occur in all districts of lower Sindh till July 16 and Central & Upper Sindh till July 17 due to the Monsoon currents which continue to penetrate in Sindh.

The persistent rain/showers might create water logging in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu and Shaheed Banazirabad districts during the period.