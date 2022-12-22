Chances for India’s breakup high due to Modi’s policies: Jairam Ramesh

In view of mounting pressure from BJP-government, the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board is going to meet next month to change the day of weekly off in madrasas from Friday to Sunday.

The Board Chairman, Iftikar Ahmed Javed informed the teachers’ association of madrasas about the development and they opposed the move, saying the change of weekly off from Friday to Sunday would send out a wrong message. A final decision in this regard will be taken in a board meeting in January.

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is also pressuring authorities of madrasas to change syllubus as per the Hindutva guidelines.

Diwan Saheb Zaman, Uttar Pradesh general secretary of teachers’ association Madaris Arabiya, said special arrangements are made for Friday prayers and that is why it is a holiday for madrasas on Fridays. “If this system is changed, it will send out the wrong message,” he said.

Madrasas across India are usually closed on Friday. Friday prayers have a special importance in Islam and in view of the preparations for ‘Juma’, madrasas remain closed on this day.—INP