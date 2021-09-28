Chancellor vows to develop NHU as world class varsity

Nazeer Hussain University (NHU) is committed to educate people in their chosen fields for developing their full intellectual and human potential.

“The academic programs provide them freedom to discover, create, test and lead. We are resolute to provide a firm ground to build self-reliance and lifelong learning rubbing shoulders with the advanced world of scientific developments,” said Engineer Farhat Khan Chancellor of Nazeer Hussain University in a statement on Tuesday.

The university chancellor assured to develop the university as a world class center of excellence in education and research.

“The university is ready to face future challenges of a competitive world of knowledge by providing opportunities, especially to the underprivileged, to shape their intellectual and human potential. NHU strives to make a positive societal change,” the chancellor pledged.