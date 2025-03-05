Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa take on New Zealand in semi-final today

LAHORE – South Africa will lock horns with New Zealand in semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today, Wednesday, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore with sides eying to book place in title decider.

One of these teams will have the chance to end their Champions Trophy dry spell, after the Proteas finished on top in 1998 and then the Black Caps in 2000, ICC said in its report.

Previously, both sides encountered each other at the same venue in Lahore last month when they took part in Tri-series involving Pakistan before the start of the Champions Trophy.

The Black Caps will hope recent history repeats, after coming out on top by six wickets in that affair.

However, those South Africa were missing several of their regular faces, and tournament cricket is, of course, an entirely different proposition.

Both sides have showed their strengths in group stage matches, making the today’s clash more interesting for cricket fans.

Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.

A day earlier, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul put on a late show to take India through to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final in a tense run-chase against Australia.