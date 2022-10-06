Real Madrid is still perfect in the Champions League thanks to a tricky win over the visiting Shakhtar Donetsk while Chelsea and Juventus got their much-needed wins in the competition on matchday 3.

Madrid came into the contest on the back of dropping their first points of the season and dealing with mounting injuries but managed to go ahead in just the 13th minute through Rodrygo who put away a loose ball from outside the box.

Real looked to be on their way to a comfortable win after Vinicus Jr doubled their lead in the 28th minute, finishing off a perfectly worked team move. Madrid then went on a spree of missed chances which cost them towards the end of the first half as Oleksandr Zubkov reduced the deficit in the 39th minute.

The Ukrainian side almost equalised in the early stages of the second half but Andriy Lunin, deputising for injured Thibaut Courtois, denied Mykhailo Mudryk. His opposite number, Anatoliy Trubin, also saved several efforts from Madrid to keep the scoreline as is.

The win over Shakhtar means Real Madrid have won all three of their Champions League matches and sits comfortably atop Group F.

Meanwhile, new Chelsea boss Graham Potter got his first win in the Champions League with his side running out 3-0 winners against AC Milan thanks to goals from Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James.

Juventus put their opening two losses behind them to get their first win of the competition against Maccabi Haifa at home.

Adrien Rabiot (2) and Dusan Vlahovic got on the scoresheet to take their team third in Group H.

Meanwhile, PSG maintained the lead of Group H after their 1-1 draw against Benfica. Lionel Messi scored against his 40th club in the Champions League but his sublime curling effort was cancelled out by a Danilo Pereira own goal.