The pots for Champions League draws have been set after Rangers, FC Copenhagen and Dinamo Zagreb became the final teams to qualify for the group stages.

Rangers are returning to the Champions League group stage for the first time in 12 years after securing a 1-0 away win at PSV Eindhoven to secure a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Dinamo Zagreb got past Norway’s Bodo/Glimt 4-1 to secure a 4-2 aggregate win while FC Copenhagen reached the group stage after a 0-0 draw at Turkey’s Trabzonspor secured a 2-1 aggregate win to complete the Champions League pots.

The draw itself will take place in Istanbul, Turkey today with the 32 teams split into eight groups of four.

Pot 1 contains the titleholders of the Champions League (Real Madrid), the Europa League (Eintracht Frankfurt), and the champions of Europe’s top six leagues, the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A and the Primeira Liga.

Due to Real Madrid being the La Liga and Champions League winners there is a vacant place among the top seeds and that goes to the champions of the Eredivisie, Ajax.

Pots 2 to 4 are arranged based on the UEFA coefficient, which measures results and performance in Europe over a five-year period. Pot 2 includes heavyweights Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Barcelona and Juventus.

One team from each pot will be drawn into a group which cannot contain more than one club from a single league.

Champions League Pots:

POT 1

Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, Manchester City, AC Mila, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint Germain, FC Porto, Ajax

POT 2

Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, RB Leipzig, Tottenham Hotspur

POT 3

Borussia Dortmund, FC Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Napoli, Benfica, Sporting CP, Bayer Leverkusen

POT 4

Rangers, Dinamo Zagreb, Marseille, FC Copenhagen, Club Brugge, Celtic, Viktoria Plzen

and Maccabi Haifa.