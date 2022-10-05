Napoli continued their brilliant season with a demolition job of Ajax in the Champions League on a night that saw Liverpool and Bayern Munich return to winning ways from the weekend’s disappointments.

Having already made a statement in the competition with their win over Liverpool, Napoli sent out another warning in Amsterdam as Giacomo Raspadori (2), Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Giovanni Simeone gave the visitors a 6-1 win over Ajax.

Napoli now comfortably sits atop group A, with three wins out of three, ahead of Ajax and Liverpool and is almost guaranteed to reach the next stage of the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Liverpool put their weekend disappointment behind them to beat Rangers 2-0 with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah netting goals for the home side.

Bayern Munich continued to show their domination of the Champions League with a comfortable 5-0 win over Viktoria Plzen. Leroy Sane (2), Serge Ganabry, Sadio Mane and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting found the net for the home side.

The Bavarians comfortably lead Group C ahead of Inter Milan in second and Barcelona in third.

Club Brugge delivered the biggest surprise of matchday 3 as they continued their 100 percent run in the competition with a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid. The Belgian side leads Group B with nine points while Atletico sinks to the bottom.

FC Porto and Marseille also registered wins.