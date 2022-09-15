Borussia Dortmund almost pulled off a stunning upset over Champions League favourites Manchester City before a late rally by Guardiola’s men while PSG, Real Madrid and AC Milan also earned wins on match day 2.

An uncharacteristically lethargic first half by City at home allowed Dortmund to grow confident and they went ahead in the 56th minute when Jude Bellingham put a Marco Reus cross into an empty net.

The hosts came to life after conceding and equalised through John Stones who rifled in a shot in the 80th minute before former Dortmund striker Erling Haaland got the winner in the 84th minute when he lept on to a Joao Cancelo cross to find the top corner.

Having beaten Sevilla 4-0 in the previous matchday, City moves to the top of Champions League Group G with their win over Dortmund.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain needed their potent front three to beat Maccabi Haifa 3-1 in a comeback win. Tjaronn Chery surprisingly put the hosts in front before Lionel Messi equalised to restore parity ahead of halftime.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar scored in the second half to ensure all three points for their side.

Chelsea’s Graham Potter era got off to a shaky start as the Blue’s could only manage a 1-1 draw against RB Salzburg at home. With a defeat in the previous round and a draw in the latest matchday, they sit bottom of their Group with two matches against AC Milan to come.

AC Milan, Real Madrid, and Napoli also registered wins while Juventus succumbed to another surprising defeat at the hands of Benfica.