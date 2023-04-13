Defending champions Real Madrid had little trouble beating Chelsea in their first-leg quarterfinal clash of the Champions League at home while AC Milan dealt another upset defeat to Napoli in their all-Italian fixture.

Chelsea struggle against Madrid in the Champions League:

With the Londoners in free fall in league competition, the European Cup presented a perfect opportunity for Frank Lmapard’s side to register a season-defining win which never came to be as Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio secured a 2-0 win for the home side.

The visitors did start the better side with Raheem Sterling and Joao Felix testing Thibaut Courtois but the former Chelsea shot-stopper stood firm.

Madrid did not take long to grow into the game and just 21 minutes into the match went ahead through Benzema after the Frenchman pounced on a scramble for the ball in front of a gaping goal to give his side the lead.

The gulf between the two teams became even more apparent after the break, even before Ben Chilwell was sent off in the 59th minute for bringing Rodrygo down.

Asensio added their second goal in the 74th minute when Kepa Arrizabalaga let his curling shot bounce into the back of the net despite getting his hands to it.

The two teams will now face each other again next week with Madrid looking the likelier of the two to reach the Champions League semifinals.

AC Milan vs Napoli:

Ismaël Bennacer scored the only goal of the game as AC Milan stunned the runway Serie A leaders once again but this time in the Champions League.

Still missing their star striker Victor Osimhen, the free-scoring Napoli struggled to break the home side down for the majority of the game despite firing several efforts at goal.

Their wastefulness proved costly in the 41st minute when Brahim Diaz found Bennacer ghosting into the box before the midfielder fired a shot past Alex Meret for the game’s only goal.

Luciano Spalletti’s side will look to turn the tie around when these two side’s meet again next week to decide who reaches the semifinals of the competition.