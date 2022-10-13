Liverpool bounced back from their troubles in the Premier League with a 7-1 rout of Rangers at the Ibrox in the Champions League while Napoli made another statement with their win over Ajax.

Surprisingly it was the hosts who went ahead first when Scott Arfield beat Allison in the 17th minute before Robert Firmino scored the first of his two goals to equalise in the 24th minute.

The Brazilian then gave his side a deserved lead in the 55th minute, putting away Joe Gomez’s cross before Darwin Nunez scored for a second successive game to give Liverpool a 3-1 lead in the 66th minute.

Klopp then decided to give a rested Mohamad Salah some game time and the Egyptian responded with a six-minute hattrick with goals in 75th, 80th and 81st minutes to ice the game.

Harvey Elliot then added more misery on the hosts with a late seventh to seal a commanding win for his side ahead of welcoming Manchester City in the Premier League.

The win over Rangers takes Liverpool to second on the Group A table meaning they need just a single point from their remaining two games to qualify for the next round of the Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Group A leaders Napoli continued their strong start to the competition with a 4-2 win over the visiting Ajax side.

Luciano Spalletti’s side are unbeaten in the competition having won all four of their fixtures thus far.

In other fixtures, Club Brugge held Atletico Madrid to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League while Marseille, Tottenham and Porto earned wins as well.