Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 after the draw pitted the last season’s finalists together.

In other matches, RB Leipzig will face defending Premier League champions Manchester City, Club Bruges will face Benfica, AC Milan has drawn Tottenham, Eintracht Frankfurt will face off against Napoli, Borussia Dortmund will be up against Chelsea, Inter Milan will play Porto and French Champions PSG will face German Champions Bayern Munich in another blockbuster.

Liverpool finished second in group A behind Napoli leading to their Champions League draw against Real Madrid but would have been up against Frankfurt if fortune had gone their way.

Jurgen Klopp’s side was beaten 1-0 in the final of the previous competition thanks to a goal from Vinicius Jr.

It is a similar story for Paris Saint-Germain who slipped to second in Group H after Benfica managed to leapfrog them on the final matchday. Instead of facing Brugge, they must now deal with a Bayern side that has been rampant in the champions league, winning their group with a 100% record.

The first round of action will take place on the 14th of February with the return legs scheduled for the 7th of March 2023.

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final will take place at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium on 10 June 2023.