Champions League draw: Bayern, Liverpool on collision course

The Champions League quarterfinal and semifinal draw has put Bayern Munich and Liverpool on a collision course.

The Champions League draw for the 8 remaining teams in the competition took place at 11:00 GMT with there being no seedings or country protection remaining.

Champions League quarter-finalists included Atletico Madrid (Spain), Bayern Munich (Germany), Benfica (Portugal), Chelsea (England), Liverpool (England), Manchester City (England), Real Madrid (Spain), Villarreal (Spain).

The first team drawn in each fixture will play their home match first with the first legs on 5 and 6 April before the second legs on 12 and 13 April. The semi-finals will have the first legs on 26 and 27 April and the second legs on 3 and 4 May.

The Stade de France in Paris will host the final on Saturday, 28 May after it was moved from St Petersburg after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Champions League Quarterfinal:

Chelsea v Real Madrid

Man City v Atletico Madrid

Villarreal v Bayern Munich

Benfica v Liverpool

SEMI-FINAL DRAW:

Man City/Atletico Madrid v Chelsea/Real Madrid

Benfica/Liverpool v Villarreal/Bayern Munich

Winners of semi-final two named ‘home’ team in final