Pep Guardiola’s struggles reached the Champions League as his Manchester City side was held by RB Leipzig in Germany while Inter secured a narrow win over Porto in the night’s other contest.

Manchester City vs Leipzig:

Josko Gvardiol cancelled out Riyad Mahrez’s opener as City were held 1-1 in Leipzig as they failed to capitalise on their early momentum for a second successive game.

With their draw against Nottingham fresh on their minds, City started brightly and took just 27 minutes to find the first goal.

Jack Grealish intercepted Xaver Schlager’s pass on the edge of the box and played the ball through the middle for the Algerian to smash the opener past Janis Blaswich in goal.

Rodri then sent his header wide just minutes later as City’s wastefulness in front of the goal continued.

The break allowed Leipzig to find its footing in the game and they came out firing in the second half.

Benjamin Henrich missed his side’s best chance by sending his effort wide despite being wide open in the box before Ederson saved shots from Andre Silva and Dominik Szoboszlai in quick succession.

City, however, did not heed the warnings and Gvardiol drew his side level with a towering header in the 70th minute.

The Premier League champions will now welcome the Germans on March 15th to decide who goes through.

Inter Milan vs Porto:

Romelu Lukaku scored an 86th-minute goal as Inter Milan managed to eke past Porto 1-0 at home.

The two will play each other next on March 15th in the reverse fixture in Portugal.