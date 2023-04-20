Manchester City completed the job against Bayern Munich in the Champions League while Inter Milan defeated Benfica in a thriller to reach the semifinals.

City progress after drawing against Bayern:

With a three-goal cushion, Pep Guardiola’s side had a simple task in Muinch of seeing off their opposition which they managed to do without much hassle.

With City allowing Bayern to dictate their will, the home side managed to create several chances but failed to find the opening goal. Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting all tested Ederson but could not find a way past the Brazilian.

Their wastefulness almost cost them after Dayot Upamecano handled Ilkay Gundogan’s shot but Haaland blasted his penalty above the crossbar.

The Norwegian goal-machine would make amends in the 57th minute when raced onto a Kevin De Bruyne pass and slotted the ball past Yann Sommer to give his side a four-goal lead.

Joshua Kimmich went on the put Bayern on the scoresheet in the 83rd minute from the penalty spot after a handball by Manuel Akanji but the goal proved to be a mere consolation as the visitors eased to a 4-1 aggregate win.

The win over Bayern now pits Manchester City against 14-time winners Real Madrid in the semifinals as they look to win their first trophy in the club’s history.

Inter Milan vs Benfica:

Inter Milan drew 3-3 with Benfica to reach their first Champions League semifinal since winning the trophy in 2010.

Leading 2-0 from the first leg, the Italian side sat back and waited to hit on the counter, succeeding after just 14 minutes through Nicolo Barella.

Fredrik Aursnes equalised the scores in the 38th minute only for Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa to put Inter comfortably ahead.

Antonio Silva and Petar Musa responded with late goals for Benfica but the three-time champions never looked in danger of losing the tie.

Inter will now face their city rivals AC Milan for a spot in the Champions League final. It will be the first time since 2017 that an Italian side will reach the summit clash of the competition.