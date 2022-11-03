Benfica managed to secure an unlikely 6-1 win against Maccabi Haifa to deliver a parting blow to PSG in the Champions League by leapfrogging the Paris side on the Group H table on away goals scored.

Playing away from home, a win let alone a comprehensive one looked far from guaranteed for Benfica when Tjarron Chery cancelled out Goncalo Ramos’ opening goal in a competitive first half.

That all changed in the 59th minute when Petar Musa scored a diving header to renew hope of a miracle.

Alex Grimaldo and Rafa Silva then scored within four minutes of each other before Henrique Araujo found their fifth with just two minutes left in regulation time.

The visitors continued with unrelenting pressure and Joao Mario blasted in a strike from a distance to spark wild celebrations from players and coaches alike.

The 6-1 win means Benfica qualify as group winners ahead of PSG having scored more away goals while Maccabi Haifa finishes last in Group H missing out on Europa League football.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe and Nuno Mendes scored one goal apiece to help PSG beat Juventus 2-1 in Italy in the reverse fixture.

Despite the defeat, Juventus managed to reach the Europa League playoff on goal difference ahead of Maccabi Haifa.

In other fixtures across the competition, Real Madrid beat Celtic 5-1, Chelsea defeated Dinamo Zagreb 2-1, AC Milan won 4-0 against RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig beat Shakhtar Donetsk 4-0.