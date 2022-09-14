Bayern Munich continued their recent domination of Barcelona in the Champions League with another win at the Allianz Arena while in other matches Liverpool and Inter Milan were among the team to register important wins.

In a clash of the heavyweights, Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane scored twice in four minutes of the second half to halt Barcelona’s momentum. It was the Catalans who dominated the first half with Robert Lewandowski, making his return to Germany, firing over the post in the 18th minute.

After seeing out the threatening period, Bayern went ahead through Hernandez who headed home the ball from a corner before Sane finished off a slick Jamal Musiala pass to make it 2-0 in the 54th minute.

The loss meant that Barcelona has failed to beat Bayern Munich seven times in a row in Champions League fixtures in Germany, losing five times and drawing twice. They will face Inter Milan in their next two fixtures which may very well decide who reaches the next round of the Champions League.

The Italians earned a 2-0 win over Viktoria Plzen in their match.

Meanwhile, in other contests of the night, Liverpool earned a narrow 2-1 win over Ajax for their first win in the Champions League this season. Mo Salah opened the scoring for the hosts in the 17th minute before Mohammed Kudus equalised in the 27th minute.

With time running out Joel Matip headed the ball home in the 89th minute to give the Reds all three points.

Tottenham Hotspur were left to rue missed chances as Sporting Lisbon scored twice in the stoppage time through Paulinho and Arthur Gomez to secure a memorable win.

Club Brugge shocked Porto 4-0 while Bayer Leverkusen beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 in other contests.