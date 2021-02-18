Chaminda Vaas may be fast bowling coach on Windies tour

Bipin Dani

Chaminda Vaas may be the new fast bowling coach for the West Indies tour, it is learnt here. According to the highly placed sources in the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board, the top officials are discussing to send Vaas to replace David Saker, who has recently resigned from the post citing personal reasons.

Interestingly, the SLC has issued the release after he left the country. “Vaas’ passport details have already been with the SLC but he has not yet been officially informed”, the source further added.

Saker is not joining the English Country Warwickeshire, where his name was earlier linked with. “He (Saker) is certainly not joining us”, one of the top County officials confirmed.

“No, we have a full complement of coaches. We appointed Mark Robinson as First team coach”, he further added. David Saker’s predecessor Rumesh Rutnayake is in Australia, and may not be available for the Windies tour.

In another development, Ajantha Wattegama has been asked to go with the national team’s physio on the Windies tour.

Earlier, Dumesh Aravinda was to be associated with the national team and Wattegama was transferred to the High Performance Centre.