Chambers, trade associations to raise voice for resolving issues

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Participants of a Convention comprising Chambers of Commerce & Industry and Trade Associations from different areas of the country Wednesday unanimously agreed to collective raise voice for resolving issues being faced by the trade and industry due to anti-business taxation policies.

Former President KCCI Haroon Farooki said that in order to deal with massive discretionary powers granted to the FBR through Finance Bills every year since 2013, KCCI organized a similar convention last year in February 2017 to urge the government to immediately stop FBR from harassing the business community.

Subsequently, KCCI delegation also held meeting with the then Chairman of Senate’s Standing Committee on Finance Saleem Mandviwala who ordered the FBR to stop conducting raids and it was really heartening to see that relief was immediately provided to the business and industrial community as FBR halted raids from March 2017 onwards.

While appreciating the seriousness exhibited by Saleem Mandviwala towards resolving the issues being faced by business and industrial community, the Convention participants congratulated him on his election as Deputy Chairman Senate of Pakistan.

They were confident that the business community will witness better policies and improved business climate during Saleem Mandviwala’s tenure as Deputy Chairman Senate, which would surely prove helpful in creating a pro-business environment across the country.