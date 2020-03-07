Chambers must endeavour to equip youth with entrepreneurial skills

FAISALABAD

Chambers of Commerce & Industry must make serious and productive endeavors to equip youth with entrepreneurial skills without any discrimination to put Pakistan on road to progress and prosperity, said FCCI president Rana Sikandar Azam. Addressing the Entrepreneurship De- velopment Program (EDP) at FCCI, he appreciated the efforts of Engineer Ahmad Hassan Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on Research and Development and said that he had been regularly organizing technical and vocational training programs to harness the God-gifted skills of youth, enabling them to face emerging challenges. He said that FCCI had been mandated to resolve the problems of its members, but in addition to it, the FCCI was also organizing training sessions for the coming generation. He termed the youth as the most precious asset of Pakistan and stressed for equipping them with entrepreneurial skills so that they could not only earn respectable livelihood for their families but also contribute their role to the overall development of Pakistan. He said the FCCI would continue to encourage such entrepreneurship programs in future for the benefit of younger generation. Mr. Almas Haider of Entrepreneurship Development Advisory Services said that it was our collective national obligation to equip youth with new skills in order to prepare them to contribute their role in challenging environment. He said that youth were equipped with latest knowledge but they must harness their skills to use their academic and bookish knowledge to understand the practical implications of the businesses. He urged the youth to start small businesses which would open new avenues for their future growth in accordance with their success in their respective field. Engineer Ahmad Hassan, Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on Research and Development explained in detail the entrepreneurial potential of Faisalabad and said that over the years.—APP