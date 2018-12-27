Chambers, Associations assured their support: BMP

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Lahore women chamber of commerce, Gujranwala chamber, Sahiwal chamber, Makran chamber, Gwader chamber, tyre importers and dealers association, indenters, All Pakistan textile processing mills, Pakistan footwear manufacturers, hosiery manufacturers and exporters, overseas employment promoters, readymade garments manufacturers and exporters, marble and artificial leather and merchants and various trade associations and chambers of the country have reassure their unconditional support for Businessmen Panel Pakistan in the FPCCI elections 2019 during their visit to BMP election office in Karachi.

Leaders of the business community said that we are disappointed with the pathetic performance of the united business group, ruling FPCCI for four years. In all matters whether the daily issues of businessmen, declining exports, increased cost of doing business, refunds of exporters, etc., the occupant group of FPCCI did nothing practically. The ground reality is bitter and disappointing as far as their performance is concerned.

BMP is the last ray of hope for the business community. Leaders of Businessmen panel stood firm with the business community for their rights. Business leaders from across country have appreciated the nominations of all BMP candidates including candidate for president, former chief minister Balochistan Allauddin Marri and SVP candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Hussain Zahid. BMP leaders Mian Anjum Nisar, Mian Zahid Hussain, Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, Zakaria Usman, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Naveed Jan Baloch, Adnan Jaleel, Shoukat Ahmed, Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Shaikh Muhammad Aslam, Qaisar Khan Daudzai, Muhammad Saleem Khan and others paid thanks to the members of trade associations and chambers and said that our candidates will take practical measures and form policies for the resolution of problems faced by the Country’s economy, trade and industry with mutual coordination with the entire business community.

BMP leaders said that the ruling group of FPCCI has always given priority to their personal interests over the national interests. Inflation has reached to 7 pc, cost of doing business has risen to a greater extent, hundreds of power looms sold out in scrap, more than 100 textile mills get closed and country’ economy is in critical condition, but UBG came up with nothing practical.

