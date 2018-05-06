Challenging opponents

Of all the persons Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has thrown a challenge to the opponents and the critics of incumbent federal government to compare its performance in terms of number of mega development projects launched and completed during last five years. PM Abbasi said despite all hollow and baseless allegations by certain quarters the ruling party will go all out for ensuring completion of all uplift projects aiming at progress and prosperity of the country and socio-economic development of the people.

He has thrown the challenge to the opponents while addressing a gathering after inaugurating KPD-TAY Integrated Gas Processing Facility at Tando Jam in Sindh the other day. He duly appreciated the OGDCL for the completion of KPD-TAY integrated gas processing facility terming it as a project of national importance, pending since 2008.

He categorically held out the assurance that the people living within 5-km radius of gas reserves in the area will get gas and power supply expressing hope that he OGDCL will also be initiating education and health projects for the benefits of the people of the area. Citing some development projects out of the long list, PM said that the third lane in the super highway from Hyderabad to Karachi has been added, coal reserves in Thar have been successfully explored and through the completion of CPEC these reserves will be further utilized, adequate funds have been allocated for completion of Diamir Bhasha Dam and about 1700 kilometres long motorway from Peshawar to Karachi is under implementation. Development projects launched and completed for the welfare and wellbeing of the people in the rural and urban areas across the country have to be duly acknowledged by all.

AAMER NAJMEE

Lahore

