Challenges, opportunities for Unani Medicine discussed

Staf Reporter

The inaugural session of a 2-day symposium on the theme: “Challenges and Opportunities for Unani Medicine in the Contemporary World” was held on Monday April 23, 2018, presided over by Mrs. Sadia Rashid, Chancellor, Hamdard University at Bait al-Hikmah auditorium, Madinat al-Hikmah, Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest and President, National Council for Tibb (N.C.T), Prof. Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari said that Tibb was a system of treatment quite old enough than allopathic system of medicine so the allopathy should be treated as alternative medicine and not Tibb-i-Unani. At the time when the whole world was looking towards natural herbal medicines, we the followers of Tibb-i-Unani, the founder of herbal medicine were stagnant and not moving forward to improve the Tibb to introduce it on world level, however, the time was still in our hands and if we work together as a team we could be able to achieve our goals, he added.

Paying tribute to Hakim Said he said that what he had done for the progress of Tibb-i-Unani, we could not be able to do the same. However, we, altogether, including Mohtrama Sadia Rashid and the young and good Managing Director and CEO of Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) Usama Qureshi would try our level best to realize his dream.

Addressing the students of Eastern Medicine, he said that they should improve their research work and their attendance as he came to know that their attendance in classes remained thin which was not good as we are being challenged by those people who had great resources and power and introducing on daily basis new and wonderful invention and innovations such as according to their inventions blinds would be able to see and deaf to listen. They were trying to introduce such rebots that would replace the soldiers; fatal diseases would be crushed in human bodies before occurring damage to bodies, leaving aside the need of medicines; by eating potatoes and tomatoes we would be all right as these vegetables would work as medicines too. The idea of this invention was taken from the meat eating animals who used to eat vegetables when got sick.

He said that he urged the government that if it gave ten jobs to MBBS doctors, at least one job should be given to BEMS degree holder. ‘ I can assure that the performance of a BEMS would not lesser than a MBBS’ , he arrested.

Mrs. Sadia Rashid, Chancellor, Hamdard University in her presidential address said that the purpose of Faculty of Eastern Medicine was to produce such physicians of Easter Medicine who could understand the modern research in medicines and do the same in herbal medicine.

‘In the absence of government’s patronage the progress of alternative medicine legs behind in Pakistan’, she lamented and added that the fundamental purpose of orientation of BEMS Degree Course in Faculty of Eastern Medicine, Hamdard University was to fill this gap and promote the image and education of Tibb-i-Unani.