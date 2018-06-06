Challenges of media relations discussed in Oman meet

Muscat

The Government Communication Centre organised its 6th regular meeting under the theme ‘Media Relations between Government Units and Media Institutions’ in the presence of Shaikh Al Fadhl bin Mohammed al Harthy, Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, and Dr Abdullah bin Nasser al Harrasi, Chairman of the Public Authority for Radio and Television (PART), as keynote speaker. The meeting witnessed wide participation that reflected the interest and keenness of various media means and government agencies to improve and develop these relations according to a common vision.

The meeting, which brought together newspaper editor-in-chiefs and directors of private media institutions with officials of the media departments in the government units, addressed the nature and status of the relation between the various media means and government units and ways to strengthen them according to the best practices. They also discussed ways to bridge the gap between these bodies and to build a system of clear participatory relations that upgrade the media system in the Sultanate. The meeting also tackled challenges of relations in dealing with the two sides, how to develop joint action and enhance the roles of all parties with a common vision.

Dr Abdullah bin Nasser al Harrasi, PART Chairman, reviewed the experience of PART and how it managed its media relationship with various government institutions, during the cyclonic storm Mekunu as a model in the good management of this relationship.

Lama bint Mushtaq al Saleh, a specialist in the field of public relations, dealt with local and international best practices in the management of media relations in light of the changes and developments in the media arena in its modern component (electronic media).

During the meeting, the Government Communication Centre also reviewed the results of its survey on the challenges of relations between government units and media institutions. A number of recommendations, opportunities and areas of development were presented that could contribute to enhancing relations between the two parties.—OO