Challenges of food industry

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) arranged a workshop on “Communication Strategy on Food Safety & Quality, SOPs on Sampling & Inspection” for the officials in order to meet the emerging challenges of the food industry. Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry and PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman participated as Chief Guest in the workshop, held at a local hotel here on Wednesday. Gain Director Food Policy & Financing Greg S. Garrett, Gain Country Director Qaiser Munir Pasha, operations teams of PFA, representative of other provincial food authorities, food experts and people from different walks of life have participated in the workshop. A detailed presentation was given on the progress and new strategies of PFA. On the occasion, DG Food Authority has presented two books concerning “Communication Strategy on Food Safety & Quality” and “SOPs on Sampling & Inspection”. Addressing with participants, Muhammad Usman said that there was a dire need to ensure the implementation of food laws, for which comprehensive strategies and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been prepared in form of printed books. He said that the purpose of the strategies and SOPs is to bring uniformity in the work of authority and provide complete guidelines to officials that will definitely ease food business operators. Minister said that Punjab government is utilizing all available resources to the elimination of adulteration mafia. He said that compatible with the modern requirements of the Punjab Food Authority rules is the foundation of new Pakistan.

Share on: WhatsApp