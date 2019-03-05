Challenges not over

CHIEF of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, on Monday cautioned the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) officers that they should keep their “guard up” as the challenges facing the nation “are not over yet”. During a visit to the forward operating bases (FOB), he said the entire nation is proud of PAF, which did exceptionally well in safeguarding the sovereignty of our country in the recent conflict with the enemy.

The Air Force has earned appreciation not just of the Pakistani nation but the entire world for its professionalism in the face of serious threat to the country posed by Indian belligerence and aggression. This is despite the fact that both Air Force and Pakistan Navy remain neglected as far as fulfilment of their bare minimum requirements is concerned. There is no doubt that the country is facing financial constraints but investment in bolstering defence is worth making and there is urgent need to assess defence requirements of both the forces and implement short, medium and long term measures to enable them to perform their duties and responsibilities effectively. This assumes urgency in view of the fact that threats to the national security and sovereignty have not subsided as has been warned by the Air Chief. Though the Chief of Air Staff has not explained but he must be in the knowledge of the nature of the threat and his remarks have been substantiated by credible media reports that India had prepared a plan to hit several Pakistani cities with missiles and was prevented from the risky option by some world powers after Islamabad sent an unambiguous message that it would hit back three times harder. It is because of the unending threat from the east that Pakistan was forced to pursue its military nuclear programme that has effectively served as deterrence against designs of the enemy that has not accepted the reality of Pakistan from the very beginning. Our enemy could go to any extent to harm security and economic interests of Pakistan and therefore, modernization of Air Force and Pakistan Navy should be one of the priorities with our planners and decision-makers. India has been amassing weapons of all sorts and also acquiring latest technologies from around the globe. Pakistan is not in a position to afford an arms race but plans must be prepared and implemented to keep an edge over enemy as we demonstrated in the aftermath of Balakot intrusion.

Share on: WhatsApp