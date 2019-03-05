Challenges not over yet, keep your guard up

Air Chief Marshal tells PAF personnel…..

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, on Monday visited the forward operating bases, and told the Pakistan Air Force officers that they should keep their “guard up” as the challenges facing the nation “are not over yet”.

According to a PAF spokesperson, the air chief during his visit met the combat and ground crew, air defence and engineering personnel, security troops and civilian staff.

“We bow our heads in complete humility and express our gratitude to Allah Almighty for giving us strength to come up to the expectations of our resilient nation,” the air chief said, referring to last week’s repulsion of an Indian attack and subsequent shooting down of two Indian aircraft.

“The entire nation is proud of PAF, which did exceptionally well in safeguarding the sovereignty of our country in the recent conflict with the enemy.” One of the Indian aircraft’s pilot was captured by the armed forces.

The move has largely dispelled an immediate threat of further escalations with India, but the chief of air staff instructed PAF personnel to not let their guards down.

“The challenges are not over yet, and we should keep our guards up and always be ready to respond to any aggression from the adversary,” he said.

The Chief of Air Staff lauded the high-level of motivation and sound professionalism displayed by the PAF personnel during the recent air operations against India.

Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting what it said was a JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

Last month, amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan following an attack on Indian security forces in occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama district, Air Chief Marshal Khan had said that the PAF would “thwart any misadventure by the enemy” and was ready to respond to any incursion with full force as per the aspirations of the nation.

