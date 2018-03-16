Challenges for education

With over 20 million children out of school, Pakistan lags behind its Sustainable Development Goal of reaching the 90% literacy rate by the year 2025, the greater part of which comprise the mediocrity of government-run schools and institutions where the problem is two-fold first policies mostly remain focused on the elementary and secondary education.

Further, due to the difference between the curriculums taught in private and government institutions, students from government schools find it hard to secure a job equivalent to one offered to a graduate from a renowned private university. However, many international education reform programmes are now working with the government schools. All this raises questions about the programmes and policies that the Ministry of Education and the department concerned have planned and implemented.

RAO NAJAM

Islamabad

