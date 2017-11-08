Challenges confronting to Ummah can be overcome: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD : Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a visionary poet who conceived the idea of separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent that was ultimately materialized in the shape of Pakistan, said Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in his message on the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

In the message, he said that the birth anniversary of the great poet of the Islamic world is an apt opportunity for the world Muslims to realize the great poet’s ideals and thoughts, which are the glory and grandeur of the Islamic world.

The Speaker said that prior the passage of Pakistan resolution Allama Iqbal’s philosophical and poetic writings were instrumental in formation and molding of public opinion. The Speaker said that the dream of Allama Iqbal was a great blessing for the Muslims of the sub-continent, and added that his poetic message roused and strengthened the spirit and will of the Muslims to get independent and separate homeland for them where they could live according to their religious, culture and traditions.

The Speaker said that Allama Iqbal visualized the suffering of Ummah and masses that led to their meltdown and also proposed recipe for their revival and regaining the lost glory of the Muslims. He based his thoughts on the Holy Quran and prompted humanity in his interpretations. He awakened the Muslims from disillusionment and reminded them about the future.

He said that the Muslim Ummah in general and Pakistan in particular today was confronting tremendous problems and challenges that could be overcome through the proposed remedies by Hakeem-ul-Ummah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal. He said that Allama Iqbal was the great proponent of unity of Muslim Ummah and reliance on their resources and strength. He said that much of today’s problems will simply vanish by following the teachings of Allama Iqbal and strictly following Islamic ways of life.

On this occasion the Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi has said that Iqbal’s vision of Islamic society was universal and transcended beyond limits of territorial boundaries and barriers of nationhood. He said that his vision of Islam was global, encompassing every colour and race of humanity. The Deputy Speaker said that extremism and bigotry had no place in the Allama Iqbal scheme of things and he wanted Muslims to be moderate, peaceful and enlightened so that their deeds convince non-Muslims to develop penchant for Islam.

Orignally published by NNI