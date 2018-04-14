Challenges can be faced thru education: Mukhtar

Islamabad

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Friday said the challenges being faced by the country in the 21st century could be resolved through education and public awareness.

In this regard, he particularly referred to the Kashmir issue for which educational institutions should play a role for creating awreness among the youth which might lead to its ultimate solution. Addressing his farewell press conference here at the EC Secretariat on the completion of his four-year tenure as chairman, Dr Mukhtar said that during a recent function at the President House, he had suggested that universities should be involved in highlighting the Kashmir issue.

He lauded the government, particularly Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Prof Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Education Baligh-ur-Rehman, and parliamentary committees for education and planning for supporting him in promotion of higher education sector.

Dr Mukhtar said he was satisfied with his performance as HEC head. During his tenure, many projects were launched for the promotion of higher education, he added. He said the national narrative, Paigham-e-Pakistan, was also prepared by a university. Similarly, the HEC had initiated different projects regarding China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he added.—APP